J&K: Soldier killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Rajouri district

An Army jawan was killed on Thursday as Pakistani troops, in yet another incident of ceasefire violation, resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire, targeting forward Indian posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri district.

Identifying the deceased soldier as Rifleman Yash Paul, 24, of Chenani in Udhampur district, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistan violated ceasefire by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms in Sunderbani sector in the morning. Later, around 2.45 pm, it started firing mortar shells in adjoining Nowshera sector.

The mortar shelling and small arms fire from across the LoC is still underway. Anand said the Indian army was retaliating befittingly. The deceased soldier is survived by his wife Archana Kumari.

He is the second soldier killed in unprovoked Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector during the last three days. On Monday, rifleman Karamjeet Singh, 24, of Punjab’s Moga district was killed in cross border firing, while three others were injured.

Ever since IAF bombing of terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot after the Pulwama attack, there has been a spurt in incidents of shelling and firing by Pakistan. On Sunday also they had resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire in the same sector.