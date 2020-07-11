scorecardresearch
Friday, July 10, 2020
Soldier killed in Pak firing along LoC

The soldier, Havildar Sambur Gurung of Nepal, was deployed in Nowshera sector. "Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire," said Defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: July 11, 2020 1:14:34 am
LOC firing, pakistan firing, Jammu and Kashmir encounter, Pakistan firing encounter, India news, Indian Express Havildar Sambur Gurung was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier, the Defence PRO said.

A soldier was killed on Friday morning as Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small-arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.

The soldier, Havildar Sambur Gurung of Nepal, was deployed in Nowshera sector. “Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire,” said Defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand. “In the incident, Havildar Sambur Gurung was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries,” he added. Havildar Sambur Gurung was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier, the Defence PRO said.

Pakistani troops resumed mortar shelling and small-arms fire along the LoC in Nowshera sector Friday evening. “Indian army is retaliating befittingly,” the Defence PRO said.

