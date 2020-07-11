Soldier killed in Pak firing along LoC

Havildar Sambur Gurung was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier, the Defence PRO said. Havildar Sambur Gurung was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier, the Defence PRO said.

A soldier was killed on Friday morning as Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small-arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.

The soldier, Havildar Sambur Gurung of Nepal, was deployed in Nowshera sector. “Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire,” said Defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand. “In the incident, Havildar Sambur Gurung was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries,” he added. Havildar Sambur Gurung was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier, the Defence PRO said.

Pakistani troops resumed mortar shelling and small-arms fire along the LoC in Nowshera sector Friday evening. “Indian army is retaliating befittingly,” the Defence PRO said.

