Soldier killed, another injured in blast inside J&K camp

Identifying the deceased as Mail Deepen Tawang, 35, sources said the injured included Havildar Lal Prasad Gurang (39). The latter was shifted to a military hospital at Pathankot.

The blast took place near the mess area where some personnel were preparing meals in the morning. (Representational)

An Army man was killed and another injured seriously in a blast that took place under mysterious circumstances inside an Army unit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kalibari area on Sunday.

The blast took place near the mess area where some personnel were preparing meals in the morning. The police have registered a case in the matter.

