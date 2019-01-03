Soldier killed, another injured in avalanche near LoC

A soldier was killed and another injured in an avalanche in the forward area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday.

Advertising

“Two soldiers were trapped under the avalanche. A rescue operation was immediately started and both were taken out of the debris.

“One of the soldiers identified as Lance Naik Sapan Mehra has succumbed to his injuries while the other has been shifted to a hospital for treatment,” an official told IANS.

In one of the worst tragedies in Siachen, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and nine other jawans of Madras Regiment were buried after their post was hit by an avalanche in February 2016 at an altitude of 19,600 feet close to the Line of Control (LoC).

Lance Naik Hanaman Thappa, who was buried under 25 feet of snow, was miraculously found alive in a critical condition after six days of rescue efforts.