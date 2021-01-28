Soldier killed, 3 injured in IED explosion in Kulgam

Security personnel inspect the area after the militant attack in Kulgam on Wednesday. (PTI)

One soldier was killed and three others suffered injuries in an IED explosion in South Kashmir on Wednesday, the year’s first militant attack in the Valley.

Police said the low-intensity IED was placed inside an abandoned school building — at Subhanpora village of Kulgam district — frequented by the soldiers.

On Wednesday morning, it exploded with the soldiers inside the school.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a rudimentary IED with a low-powered explosive and ball bearings was planted in an abandoned building inside the school premises, where the Army jawans used to visit on routine basis,” the police said in a statement. “The IED was planted by terrorists probably during the night hours.”

Four soldiers injured in the blast were rushed to a nearby hospital. They were then shifted to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar, where one of them died. “In this incident, 04 jawans of 24 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) sustained injuries and were evacuated to nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries,” the police statement said. “Among the injured one Army jawan succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom.”

The school building was substantially damaged in the explosion. Soon after the blast, a joint team of J&K Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for suspects. No one has been arrested so far.

Police have registered a case. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” the police said.