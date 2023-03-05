scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Soldier injured in landmine blast in J-K’s Poonch

Naik Rajeev Kumar was injured when a landmine went off during patrolling of a forward area in the Mankote sector this afternoon, they said

Jammu and Kashmir landmine blastThe injured soldier was immediately given medical aid and was later airlifted to a military hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, the officials said. (Representational/ File)
An army personnel was injured Sunday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

Naik Rajeev Kumar was injured when a landmine went off during patrolling of a forward area in the Mankote sector this afternoon, they said.

The injured soldier was immediately given medical aid and was later airlifted to a military hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, the officials said.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with land mines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such accidents, they said.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 14:18 IST
Money generated from narcotics trade goes back to Pakistan to fund terror activities in J-K: DGP

