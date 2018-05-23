Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Soldier dies of injury in Rajasthan blast

Soldier dies of injury in Rajasthan blast

Prima facie it appears that the injuries of the soldier were caused by some explosive substance although the circumstances are still unclear.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur | Published: May 23, 2018 4:23:09 am
Lance Naik Gunasekhar P was brought dead at Military Hospital Jodhpur after he sustained injuries in a blast. (Illustration: CR Sasikumar)
Related News

A soldier posted in Jodhpur succumbed to injuries sustained in a blast, Army officers said on Tuesday. While details regarding the blast were not immediately available, officers said a probe has been ordered. “In an unfortunate incident Lance Naik Gunasekhar P posted at a unit in Jodhpur expired on 21 May 2018. Lance Naik Gunasekhar P was brought dead at Military Hospital Jodhpur after he sustained injuries in a blast. Inquiry has been instituted in the event by the Army,” said Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha in a statement. The police in Jodhpur said that the incident took place on Monday night.

“Prima facie it appears that the injuries of the soldier were caused by some explosive substance although the circumstances are still unclear. A team from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) is helping us with the investigation,” said Sudhir Chaudhary, circle officer, Jodhpur east. The police said that a case under section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) has been lodged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now