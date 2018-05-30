Soldier dies in Kolkata, fluid samples sent for Nipah virus test

Kozhikode: People wear safety masks as a precautionary measure after the ‘Nipah’ virus outbreak, at Kozhikode Medical College, in Kerala, on Saturday. (file photo) Kozhikode: People wear safety masks as a precautionary measure after the ‘Nipah’ virus outbreak, at Kozhikode Medical College, in Kerala, on Saturday. (file photo)

A soldier, who reported for duty after a month-long leave in Kerala, died at a hospital in Kolkata on Sunday in what is being suspected as a case of Nipah virus infection.

In a statement, the Eastern Command of the Indian Army said Seenu Prasad, the jawan in question who was posted at Fort William in Kolkata, was admitted to the Command Hospital in the city on May 20 and passed away five days later. The 27-year-old soldier, a native of Palakkad district in Kerala, had joined back for duty in Kolkata on May 13 after a month-long leave at home.

“His body fluids have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune which is the only agency in the country to certify whether it was a case of Nipah virus or not. Till such time the report from the NIV in Pune is received, it cannot be confirmed whether it was a case of Nipah virus or not,” the army statement read.

A top health official in Kozhikode, the epicentre of the virus outbreak in Kerala, told indianexpress.com that so far a person by that name has not been admitted to a hospital in the district. However, they are still verifying whether he could have admitted himself to any other hospital in the state.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from Esha Roy in Kolkata)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App