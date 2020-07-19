Soldier dies after stepping on landmine in Kargil sector along LoC

The incident took place on Saturday night, they said. (Representational Image) The incident took place on Saturday night, they said. (Representational Image)

An Indian Army soldier was killed along the Line of Control in Kargil sector when he accidentally stepped on a landmine, Army sources said here.

The incident took place on Saturday night, they said.

The soldier stepped on an old unexploded device, the sources said.

