Sunday, July 19, 2020
COVID19

Soldier dies after stepping on landmine in Kargil sector along LoC

The soldier stepped on an old unexploded device, the sources said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: July 19, 2020 10:08:02 pm
Soldier died in Kargil, Soldier dies after stepping on landmine, soldiers steps on landmine, India news, Indian Express The incident took place on Saturday night, they said. (Representational Image)

An Indian Army soldier was killed along the Line of Control in Kargil sector when he accidentally stepped on a landmine, Army sources said here.

The incident took place on Saturday night, they said.

The soldier stepped on an old unexploded device, the sources said.

