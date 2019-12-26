PM Modi missed ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse due to cloud cover

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi posted his pictures trying to see the Sun. (Twitter/@narendramodi) Taking to Twitter, PM Modi posted his pictures trying to see the Sun. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he managed to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse in Kozhikode through live stream, though he was unable to witness the celestial phenomenon in the national capital due to cloud cover.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi posted his pictures trying to see the Sun. He added that he also enriched his knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. “Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on the live stream,” he wrote on Twitter.

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

A Twitter user later told PM Modi his photo of viewing the eclipse is “becoming a meme”. The prime minister retweeted it saying, “Most welcome….enjoy”.

Today’s solar eclipse is the last celestial event of the year, taking place in Saudi Arabia, India, Sumatra, and Borneo Asia. In India, it started roughly at around 8:00 am with a partial eclipse.

Although fog hindered the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning, people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.

