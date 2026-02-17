Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2026 Date, Timings LIVE Updates: Year’s first annular solar eclipse today, but will it be visible from India?

Surya Grahan 2026 LIVE: Solar Eclipse 2026, will take place on February 17

Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2026 Date and Time, Timings in India Live Updates: The year’s first solar eclipse will occur today, February 17. The rare annular event, during which the Moon will pass over the Sun’s centre, will create a bright “Ring of Fire” effect.

Where the February 17, 2026 solar eclipse will be visible: According to NASA, the annular eclipse will be observable from Antarctica. The agency noted that while the full annular phase will be limited to Antarctica, a partial eclipse will also be visible across Africa, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean.

Story continues below this ad Can I see the February 17 eclipse from India? The annular eclipse will not be seen from India. However, viewers there can still watch it live through NASA’s broadcast. At peak, up to 96 per cent of the Sun’s centre will be covered, producing the ring effect for as long as 2 minutes and 20 seconds. The eclipse is likely to begin at 0956 GMT (3:26 PM IST) and conclude at 1427 GMT (7:57 PM IST) on February 17. Live Updates Feb 17, 2026 10:30 AM IST Solar Eclipse 2026 Today Live Updates: What is the significance of Surya Grahan in India? In India, a solar eclipse — or Surya Grahan — is way more than an isolated astronomical rarity. While astronomers view the 'Ring of Fire' as a precise orbital alignment, many Hindu households observe the Sutak Kaal, a sensitive and "inauspicious" period in Hindu tradition starting 12 hours before a solar eclipse. This cultural belief is associated with the myth of Rahu and Ketu. Customs like fasting, temple closures, and post-eclipse ritual baths to "purify" the home. Although today's eclipse will not be visible from India, many households are still observing the restrictions as a connection to the universe. Feb 17, 2026 09:52 AM IST Solar Eclipse 2026 Today Live Updates: Major solar eclipses in 2026. Full list and dates There are three major eclipses expected in 2026. Check out the dates below: March 3: A total lunar eclipse will be visible across Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands, and the Americas. August 12: A total solar eclipse will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and a small part of Portugal, with a partial eclipse seen across Europe, Africa, North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Arctic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean. August 27–28: A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Western Asia. Feb 17, 2026 09:04 AM IST Solar Eclipse 2026 Today Live Updates: Annular vs Total Solar Eclipse — How are they different? The year's first solar eclipse is taking place today. It will be an annular solar eclipse and not a total solar eclipse. Total and annular solar eclipses differ based on the Moon's distance from Earth, which affects its apparent size. A total eclipse occurs when the Moon is closer to Earth, fully blocking the Sun, while an annular eclipse happens when the Moon is farther, creating a "ring of fire"

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd