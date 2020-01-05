Maharashtra: 5 injured in cylinder blast before marathon in Solapur

A probe will be conducted into the causes of the explosion, materials used and other relevant things. (Representational) A probe will be conducted into the causes of the explosion, materials used and other relevant things. (Representational)

Five persons including a woman were seriously injured in an explosion of a gas cylinder used to fill up balloons in Solapur city in Western Maharashtra in the early hours of Sunday. The incident took place when a half-marathon run was about to be flagged off.

Police officials said that the incident took place around 5.30 am in front of the main gate of a school which was the starting point of the international half marathon, which saw the participation of around 4000 people. The race was organised by Solapur Runners’ Association.

“The incident took place minutes before the marathon was to start. The organisers had hired a person to fill and release gas balloons at the time of the race. The primary probe suggests that the cylinder exploded injuring the person operating it and four others. The injured were rushed to hospitals and police teams including those from Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted checks on the spot as part of the standard procedures,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Bapu Bangar of Solapur City Police told The Indian Express.

DCP Bangar added, “A probe will be conducted into the causes of the explosion, materials used and other relevant things. An offence of causing injuries by negligence is being registered against the person who was operating the unit.” Police said that the marathon-race was held as planned at a later time. The injuries of three of the five persons were of serious nature.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App