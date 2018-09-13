Sohrabuddin, Tulsiram ‘encounters’: CBI investigators had not obtained CDR of Sohrabuddin, says Defence.

Sohrabuddin with his wife. (File) Sohrabuddin with his wife. (File)

IN THE alleged fake encounters of Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati, defence advocates have claimed that the investigators had not obtained the Call Data Records (CDR) of Sohrabuddin as part of their probe.c. One of the statements recorded by More was that of Prakash Bandivadekar, an alleged associate of Sohrabuddin.

Bandivadekar, during his deposition on December 7 last year, had told the court that in November 2005, he had left Sohrabuddin, his wife Kausarbi and associate Tulsiram to the highway from where they travelled to Hyderabad. Bandivadekar had also claimed that the three went to Hyderabad in a Maruti Omni.

The CBI’s contention is that the three had visited Hyderabad and while returning on the intervening night of November 21 and 22, they were abducted by the accused.

The defence asked More if he had inquired into the details of the Maruti Omni car. The defence claims the CBI probe has not revealed about the whereabouts of the Omni and why the three had taken a bus while returning from Hyderabad to Sangli. More said he had not inquired into it. More was also asked if he knew that Bandivadekar was convicted and sentenced to life for murder and that his statement was not reliable. More said he was aware about his sentence as he had met him in Kolhapur jail.

More was also questioned regarding the statements of three passengers who were in the luxury bus when the alleged abduction took place. The three had turned hostile before the court. More submitted that he had recorded the statement as per what they had said.

Another CBI officer, Shankar Giri, also submitted before the court regarding six statements he had recorded in Andhra Pradesh as part of the probe. The deposition of investigating officials will continue on Friday.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App