Sohrabuddin encounter on trial: 22 of 38 accused; 91 witnesses hostile till date

Sohrabuddin with his wife. (File) Sohrabuddin with his wife. (File)

In what began as criminal proceedings against 38 accused, including ministers and police officers from Gujarat and Rajasthan, into the alleged fake encounters of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausarbi in 2005 and his associate Tulsiram Prajapati in 2006, finally only 22 accused stood trial.

The CBI, which took over the probe from the Gujarat CID in 2010 following a Supreme Court order, had named 38 accused, including then Gujarat MoS (Home) Amit Shah, Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria and senior IPS officers.

Between 2014 and 2017, however, the trial court discharged 15 accused, including Shah, Kataria and all IPS officers, except Vipul Aggarwal. While some were discharged due to lack of evidence, the trial court also dropped charges against some for the lack of sanction to prosecute them.

On Monday, as the Bombay High Court granted discharge to Aggarwal, whose plea was rejected twice by the trial court, 16 of the 38 first named as accused by the CBI will no longer face trial in the case.

The 22 currently on trial include inspectors, assistant inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. They are facing allegations of conspiracy.

Accused policemen in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case outside Ahmedabad Central Jail on their way to Mumbai to appear in a court, on November 22, 2012. (Express Archive) Accused policemen in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case outside Ahmedabad Central Jail on their way to Mumbai to appear in a court, on November 22, 2012. (Express Archive)

In 2010, when the CBI began investigation into the case, it had claimed that in 2005, Sohrabuddin, a wanted criminal, was involved in extorting marble traders in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. It added that the traders approached some political leaders and police officers from Rajasthan and Gujarat, who together entered into a criminal conspiracy to eliminate Sohrabuddin.

The trial was shifted to Mumbai from Ahmedabad in 2012, following an SC order after the CBI urged the court to transfer the case out of Gujarat. Since then, four judges had heard the matter.

Between March 2012 to June 2012, J T Utpat heard the case before being succeeded by Judge B H Loya, who heard the case from June 2014 till his death in December 2014. His successor Madan Gosavi heard the case till June 2017, discharging accused, including Shah. The case is currently being heard by Special Judge S J Sharma, who in 2017 had discharged three accused, including former Gujarat DIG D G Vanzara and IPS officer Dinesh M N.

The trial in the case against the remaining 22 began in November last year, and since then 176 witnesses have been examined. Among them, 91 did not support the prosecution case and were declared hostile.

On November 29, 2017 when the first witness was to be examined, the trial court gagged the media from reporting the case on a plea made by the defence advocates. Nine journalists appealed against the order before the HC, which set aside the order on January 24.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere, who set aside the gag order and was initially hearing the bunch of discharge applications — decided by Justice A M Badar on Monday — was transferred in February. In the two months while the gag order was in place, the trial court had examined 40 witnesses, declaring 27 hostile, including Sohrabuddin’s co-passengers in a luxury bus and two policemen.

The prosecution had alleged that Sohrabuddin, Kausarbi and Tulsiram were abducted from a luxury bus on November 23, 2005 while they were on way to Sangli in Maharashtra from Hyderabad. The CBI claimed that while Sohrabuddin was killed in a staged encounter on November 25, 2005, Kausarbi was subsequently killed and Tulsiram was shown arrested in Rajasthan, the next day.

None of the witnesses supported the CBI’s case before the trial court. Policemen from Rajasthan, who had given statements before the magistrate, also went back on their claims, stating before the court that they were threatened into giving false statements by the agency.

