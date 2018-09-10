Sohrabuddin Shaikh ‘fake’ encounter: Former Gujarat DIG Vanzara, five others’ discharge upheld by Bombay HC

Sohrabuddin Shaikh ‘fake’ encounter: During the hearing, CBI made its stand clear before the court and said it was not opposing the discharge of Vanzara (above), Pandiyan and Dinesh. (file photo) Sohrabuddin Shaikh ‘fake’ encounter: During the hearing, CBI made its stand clear before the court and said it was not opposing the discharge of Vanzara (above), Pandiyan and Dinesh. (file photo)

The Bombay High Court has upheld the discharge granted by a CBI court to six policemen, including former Gujarat DIG D G Vanzara and IPS officers Dinesh M N and Rajkumar Pandiyan, in the 2005-2006 encounter case of suspected gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and their aide, Tulsiram Prajapati. The court has also allowed the discharge application of Gujarat IPS officer Vipul Aggarwal.

The six applications include three filed by Sohrabuddin’s brother Rubabuddin, challenging the discharge of Vanzara, Dinesh, Pandiyan; two others filed by the CBI challenging the discharge of Rajasthan Police constable Dalpat Singh Rathod and Gujarat Police officer N K Amin; and one filed by Gujarat IPS officer Vipul Aggarwal challenging his discharge orders rejected by the trial court.

Justice A M Badar, who began hearing all the six applications from July 4, reserved the judgment in August.

During the first hearing, Rubabuddin’s lawyer Gautam Tiwari began by arguing against the discharge granted to Pandiyan by the lower court on August 25, 2016. As Tiwari referred to the statement of a key witness who is a police driver, advocate Raja Thakare, representing Dinesh M N, told the court that the key witness has turned hostile in the lower court. Tiwari responded by saying that the court was at a stage of framing charges against Pandiyan, and therefore the conduct of witnesses in the trial court should have no bearing on the present case.

Justice Badar had taken note of a large number of witnesses turning hostile in the case. “We have seen in newspapers that… everybody is turning hostile,” Justice Badar said, adding that he would not let the defence take advantage of anybody turning hostile.

On many occasions, Justice Badar while hearing the applications, asked CBI regarding the status of the trial and the witnesses. During the hearing, CBI made its stand clear before the court and said it was not opposing the discharge of Vanzara, Pandiyan and Dinesh.

