Sohrabuddin Shaikh ‘fake’ encounter case verdict LIVE: All 22 accused acquitted of all charges

A Special CBI court in Mumbai Friday acquitted all 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter killings of Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati and the alleged murder of Shaikh’s wife, Kauserbi. The court found that the prosecution could not prove a nexus between the accused and the alleged offences. Special Judge S J Sharma said the prosecution tried its best to prove the case, but cannot help if witnesses turn hostile. The accused, including serving and retired police officials from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, were charged with murder and criminal conspiracy among other charges.

The CBI had accused the 22 of abducting Shaikh and killing him in a fake encounter in November 2005, while Kauserbi was killed days later and Prajapati in December 2006. The trial in the case began in November 2017. Of the 210 witnesses examined, at least 92 had turned hostile during trial.