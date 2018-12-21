Sohrabuddin Shaikh ‘fake’ encounter case verdict LIVE: All 22 accused acquitted of all charges

Sohrabuddin Shaikh ‘fake’ encounter case verdict LIVE: All 22 accused acquitted of all chargeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sohrabuddin-shaikh-fake-encounter-case-verdict-live-updates-cbi-court-judgment-5503290/
A Special CBI court in Mumbai Friday acquitted all 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter killings of Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati and the alleged murder of Shaikh’s wife, Kauserbi. The court found that the prosecution could not prove a nexus between the accused and the alleged offences. Special Judge S J Sharma said the prosecution tried its best to prove the case, but cannot help if witnesses turn hostile. The accused, including serving and retired police officials from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, were charged with murder and criminal conspiracy among other charges.
The CBI had accused the 22 of abducting Shaikh and killing him in a fake encounter in November 2005, while Kauserbi was killed days later and Prajapati in December 2006. The trial in the case began in November 2017. Of the 210 witnesses examined, at least 92 had turned hostile during trial.
Late but not the least ultimately justice is done. Our team suffered irreversible loss due to fake cases. Politically motivated cases proved fake and not the encounter. Congratulations to officers and families of the officer who are actual victims.
Sohrabuddin Shaikh case: CBI failed to prove its case, says Special judge
Special Judge S J Sharma has said the CBI failed to prove its case; the circumstantial evidence was not substantial to suggest or establish the alleged conspiracy.
The case pertains to the the alleged abduction and killing of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, a wanted criminal, his wife Kauserbi and aide Tulsiram Prajapati on November 23, 2005. According to the accused, Shaikh was a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative and was on his way to Gujarat to “assassinate a big political leader”.
Court did not consider witnesses who went hostile: Defence lawyer
All 22 accused have been acquitted in the case, no charge could be proved against anyone. The Court has accepted that Sohrabuddin died of bullet injuries but it could not be proved that the accused were allegedly involved. In the matter of the Kausar Bi case, the court mentioned that the prosecutor is not responsible for witnesse turning hostile, says defence lawyer after CBI court's verdict.
Special CBI court on 'fake' encounter case: 'Satisfactory evidence didn't come'
The Special CBI Court in Mumbai has found that the government and prosecution put in a lot of effort; 210 witnesses were brought in but satisfactory evidence didn't come up and witnesses turned hostile. No fault of the prosecutor if witnesses don't speak, it adds.
Sohrabuddin 'fake' encounter case: All accused acquitted
All 22 accused in the alleged Sohrabuddin fake encounter case have been acquitted of all charges including murder, criminal conspiracy. A Special CBI court in Mumbai says the prosecution could not prove a nexus between the accused with the alleged offence.
On November 23, 2005, Sohrabuddin Shaikh, a wanted criminal, his wife Kauserbi and aide Tulsiram Prajapati were allegedly abducted while travelling from Hyderabad to Sangli in Maharashtra. Shaikh and Kauserbi were taken to Gujarat, while Prajapati was arrested from Bhilwara in Rajasthan. According to the accused, Shaikh was a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative and was on his way to Gujarat to “assassinate a big political leader”.
Shaikh was killed on November 26, 2005 near Ahmedabad. His wife, three days later, Prajapati was killed near the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on December 27, 2006.
The defence, however, alleges that the encounter was staged.
The CBI took over the case in 2010. There were 38 accused at the point, including now BJP president Amit Shah. From 2014 to 2017, 16 of the 38 were discharged, including all the IPS officers and ministers. Of the 210 witnesses examined through the course of the trial, at least 92 turned hostile.
The remaining 22 accused await judgment today. They are accused of conspiracy and murder among other charges.
