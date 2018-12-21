Sohrabuddin Shaikh ‘fake’ encounter case: What the judge said

All the 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter killings of Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati along with the murder of Shaikh’s wife, Kauser Bi, were acquitted by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on Friday. The CBI had charge-sheeted the 22, including 21 serving and retired police personnel from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh and BJP chief Amit Shah, for abducting Shaikh and killing him in a fake encounter in November 2005. Kauserbi was killed days later and Prajapati in December 2006.

The trial in the case had begun in November 2017. Of the 210 witnesses examined, at least 92 had turned hostile during trial.

10 things you need to know:

What the court said:

* Observing that the witnesses and evidence gathered in the case were not satisfactory to prove the charges, Special CBI Judge S J Sharma ruled the prosecution has failed to put forth any “documentary and substantive evidence” to suggest or establish the alleged conspiracy.

* The court also noted that circumstantial evidence had failed to establish that this was a case of fake encounter.

* The court said the CBI had tried its best to prove the case by examining 210 witnesses. The agency, however, cannot help if the witnesses turn hostile and refuse to speak; they cannot be pressured, the court added.

* The court also ruled out the allegation that the murder of Tulsiram Prajapati was a conspiracy.

* “I am helpless,” the judge said.

What is the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case?

* The case dates back to November 23, 2005, when Shaikh, a wanted criminal, his wife Kauser Bi and aide Prajapati were allegedly abducted by Gujarat police from a luxury bus in Maharashtra and taken to Ahmedabad. Prajapati, on the other hand, was sent to Udaipur where he was lodged in the prison there to face trial in cases against him.

* On November 26, Shaikh was killed in an alleged fake encounter while the body of his wife was found three days later. The accused alleged that Shaikh was a member of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and that he was killed in an encounter when he was in Gujarat to “assassinate a big political leader”. However, Shaikh’s brother, Rubabuddin sent a letter to the Chief Justice of India in 2006, claiming that the encounter was staged and sought an inquiry into the case.

* In 2006, following the Supreme Court’s directions, the then Gujarat police officer VL Solanki sought to examine Prajapati who was the sole witness to Shaikh’s abduction. Days later, Prajapati was allegedly killed in a staged encounter in Gujarat. Prajapati’s mother, Narmadabai, later filed a petition before the Supreme Court, seeking an inquiry.

* Based on the apex court’s directions, the Gujarat Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launched an investigation into the case in 2007 and claimed that the encounters were faked. It also said that Kauser Bi was murdered and her body was disposed of in Illol in Gujarat.

* In 2010, the case was handed over to the CBI by the top court. Till then, 38 accused were booked in connection with the case. However, 16 of the 38 were discharged between 2014 and 2017. Today, the remaining 22 accused were acquitted.