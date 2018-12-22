Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati alleged fake encounter cases: TIMELINE

November 22-23, 2005: According to CBI, Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and Tulsiram Prajapati were traveling in a bus from Hyderabad to Sangli in Maharashtra when they were abducted by a team comprising Gujarat and Rajasthan policemen. Sohrabuddin and Kausar Bi were brought to Gujarat and illegally detained while Tulsiram was taken to Rajasthan

Advertising

November 26, 2005: ATS claimed Sohrabuddin, a man with terror links, was killed in encounter in Ahmedabad, when he was in city to kill “a big political leader”. The exact date of Kausarbi’s murder is not known, but her body is burnt and disposed of in Illol village. The same day, the CBI claimed, Tulsiram is shown to have been arrested by local police in Rajasthan.

January 2006: Sohrabuddin’s brother Rubabuddin writes to Chief Justice of India, seeking an inquiry into the encounter

June 2006: A preliminary inquiry is initiated on orders of Supreme Court.

Advertising

December 18, 2006: Gujarat policeman V L Solanki, conducting the inquiry, seeks permission to meet Tulsiram, who was in Udaipur jail. Solanki said his probe had shown that Tulsiram may have been a witness to the abduction of Sohrabuddin and Kausarbi. He is not given permission.

December 28, 2006: Tulsiram is killed in an alleged staged encounter while being taken to Udaipur jail after a court hearing in Ahmedabad. His police escort guards claimed that Tulsiram managed to escape by throwing chilli powder in their eyes with the help of two of his associates. The police claimed that he was tracked through his phone and killed in self-defence when he shot at them.

September 2007: Tulsiram’s mother Naramadabai moves SC seeking probe into his death.

March-April 2007: Case handed over to Gujarat CID. Investigators make first arrest, say that Sohrabuddin encounter was fake. IPS officers Dinesh M N, Rajkumar Pandian and D G Vanzara arrested. Other accused also subsequently arrested and chargesheet filed.

2010: SC transfers case to CBI. CBI makes further arrests, including then MoS (Home) Amit Shah. He is granted bail in three months by the Gujarat High Court.

2012: SC transfers case out of Gujarat to be tried in Mumbai. In all, 38 accused to face trial. Trials in two encounters clubbed.

2014: Case committed to special CBI court in Mumbai. The first judge to preside, J T Utpat, transferred on June 24, 2014. The next judge to preside over the case is BH Loya, who died when attending the wedding of a daughter’s colleague in Nagpur on December 1. Case transferred to Madan Gosavi, who discharged Amit Shah on December 30, 2014.

2014-2017: Many others discharged, including IPS officers Dinesh M N, D G Vanzara, Rajkumar Pandian.

September 7, 2015: Rubabuddin challenges the discharge of Amit Shah before the Bombay High Court.

November 23, 2015: HC disposes of the petition after Rubabuddin told court that he wants to withdraw his application for condonation of delay of 98 days in filing the appeal. The court asked him whether he wants to file any other case in future, he answered in the negative.

On August 18, 2016, Narenda K Amin, and on July 24, 2017, Dalpat Rathod, then constables of Rajasthan Police, were discharged by trial court. This was challenged by CBI in 2016 and 2018, respectively, before HC.

August 1, 2017: Dinesh M N and D G Vanzara discharged by trial court. Rubabuddin challenges their discharge before HC, along with Rajkumar Pandian, who was discharged by trial court on August 25, 2016.

November 7, 2017: Trial court rejects discharge of Vipul Aggarwal. He challenges it before HC the same year.

November 29, 2017: Court begins trial, gags media from reporting proceedings.

January 24, 2018: On a petition filed by nine journalists, gag is lifted by the Bombay HC. By then, 40 witnesses, including key eyewitnesses, had deposed, 28 of whom had turned hostile.

IN HC:

January 2018: Justice Revati Mohite-Dere begin hearing six discharge applications.

February: While Justice Dere was still hearing discharge pleas, raised several questions about the discharge order and the evidence submitted. On February 24, 2018, the assignments of some judges in HC were changed and discharge pleas transferred from court of Justice Dere to that of Justice N W Sambre.

April 25: Justice Sambre was scheduled to conclude hearing of the pleas on June 20. As the assignment was changed again, when the matter was not listed on June 20, Rubabuddin’s lawyer advocate Gautam Tiwari mentioned the matter before Justice A M Badar. Justice Badar said that he will hear the six pleas from July 4 on daily basis.

August 3: Justice Badar reserves orders on applications.

September 10: Justice Badar discharges six policemen, including Vanzara, Dinesh M N and Pandian.

IN TRIAL COURT:

September, 2018: Evidence closed by prosecution. 210 witnesses examined, 92 turned hostile.

November: Sohrabuddin’s brothers depose.

December 3: Prosecution concludes final arguments in two hours, accused begin final arguments.

December 7: Court reserves case for judgment

December 18-19: Two witnesses approach court seeking reexamination, claiming mismanagement on part of prosecution.

Advertising

December 21: Court rejects plea for recalling witnesses, pronouncing order acquitting all 22 accused.