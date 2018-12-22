Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati alleged fake encounter cases: The 22 Acquitted

M L Parmar (65)

then Gujarat ATS Dy SP, now retired: CBI alleged he had filed an abated summary report stating that the Sohrabuddin encounter was genuine, leading to the concealment of the incident.

N H Dhabi (63)

then Gujarat ATS inspector, now retired: CBI alleged that he had taken part in the abduction of Sohrabuddin, Tulsiram and Kausar Bi. He was allegedly present at the encounter spot and his service weapon was used to fire at Sohrabuddin on November 26, 2005.

Balkrishna Chaubey (49)

then Gujarat Police sub-inspector, now a deputy superintendent: CBI claimed that he had taken part in the wrongful confinement and illegal detention of Sohrabuddin and Kausar Bi in two farmhouses after the abduction and participated in the disposal of Kausar Bi’s body.

Abdul Rehman (50)

then Rajasthan Police inspector, still serving on same post: CBI claimed that he had given a false complaint about Sohrabuddin being killed in an encounter and that he had fired at him. He faced allegations that he had threatened Tulsiram, while he was in Udaipur jail, and participated in conspiracy to stage his encounter in December 2006.

Himanshu Singh Rajawat (43)

the Rajasthan Police sub-inspector, still serving on same post: CBI claimed that he was part of the team from Rajasthan present at Sohrabuddin’s encounter spot.

Shyam Singh Charan (43)

then Rajasthan Police sub-inspector, still serving on same post: CBI claimed that he also was part of the team from Rajasthan present at Sohrabuddin’s encounter spot.

Ajay Kumar Parmar (44)

then Gujarat Police constable, still serving on same post: Junior officer of discharged IPS officer R K Pandian. CBI alleged that he had traveled as Pandian on a flight from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad by forging his signature on his instructions, while Pandian went in a car used in the alleged abduction of the three victims.

Santaram Sharma (56)

then Gujarat Police constable, still serving on same post: Also a junior officer of discharged accused R K Pandian. CBI alleged that he had participated in the abduction and was present at the encounter spot.

Naresh Chauhan (43)

then Gujarat Police inspector, still serving on the same post: CBI alleged that he had arranged a tempo to carry wood and the body of Kausar Bi for disposal at Illol village, Gujarat.

Vijay Kumar Rathod (59)

then Gujarat Police inspector, now retired: CBI alleged that he was part of the conspiracy to dispose of Kausar Bi’s body.

Rajendra Jirawala (57)

owner of Arham Farms, Gujarat: CBI alleged that his farmhouse was used for the illegal detention of Kausar Bi after her abduction.

Ghattamaneni Shriniwas Rao (53)

then Andhra Pradesh Police sub-inspector, now a inspector: CBI alleged that he had accompanied Gujarat policemen to Ahmedabad after the abduction from the luxury bus.

Ashish Pandya (40)

the Gujarat Police sub-inspector, now inspector: CBI alleged his involvement in the staged encounter of Tulsiram, claimed that he had self-inflicted an injury to show that he had killed him in self-defence after being shot at.

Narayan Singh Chauhan (59)

assistant sub-inspector, Rajasthan Police: CBI alleged that he was part of the team that had falsely claimed that Tulsiram escaped from his custody while being escorted and subsequently shot at him in a bid to catch him.

Yudhvir Singh Chauhan (55)

then Rajasthan Police constable, now head constable: Also part of the team led by Narayan Singh, which was escorting Tulsiram from Ahmedabad court to Udaipur jail. CBI claimed that he was also part of the conspiracy claiming that Tulsiram had escaped from custody.

Kartar Singh Jat (45)

Rajasthan Police constable: Part of the team led by Narayan Singh. CBI claimed that he was also part of the conspiracy claiming that Tulsiram had escaped from custody.

Jethusingh Solanki (65)

then Gujarat Police constable, now retired: CBI alleged he was part of the team involved in Tulsiram’s encounter.

Kanjibhai Kutchi (48)

then Gujarat Police constable, now head constable: CBI alleged he was part of the team involved in Tulsiram encounter.

Vinod Kumar Limbachiya (47)

then Gujarat Police constable, now head constable: CBI alleged he was part of team involved in Tulsiram’s encounter.

Kiransinh Chauhan (54)

then Gujarat Police head constable, now assistant inspector: CBI alleged he was part of the team involved in Tulsiram’s encounter.

Karan Sihn Sisodiya (63)

then Gujarat Police constable, now retired: CBI alleged he was part of team involved in Tulsiram’s encounter.

Ramanbhai Patel (63)

then Gujarat police Dy SP, now retired: Was the investigator of Gujarat CID, which probed the case initially. The CBI alleged that he had pressurised witnesses and manipulated evidence to benefit the accused.