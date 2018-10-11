Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Sohrabuddin, Prajapati ‘encounters’: CBI submits list of 3 more witnesses to be examined

The three witnesses include an assistant of Gujarat Police officer ML Parmar, accused in the case, and two men from Gujarat — Mahendrasinh Jhala and Ramzan Qureshi — who were booked as co-accused with Sohrabuddin and Tulsiram for a firing incident at Navrangpura in 2001.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: October 11, 2018 3:04:27 am
The third witness had recorded statements of over five witnesses who turned hostile during the trial.
THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday submitted a list of three more witnesses to be examined in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati alleged fake encounter cases.

The three witnesses include an assistant of Gujarat Police officer ML Parmar, accused in the case, and two men from Gujarat — Mahendrasinh Jhala and Ramzan Qureshi — who were booked as co-accused with Sohrabuddin and Tulsiram for a firing incident at Navrangpura in 2001. The latter two had said in their statements in 2010 that they were falsely implicated in the firing case in 2001 and had spoken about the alleged criminal links of discharged accused, Gujarat policeman Abhay Chudasama, including his links with Sohrabuddin.

Further, the court examined three investigators as prosecution witnesses on Wednesday. Two of them had filed two separate cases in the alleged fake encounters of Sohrabuddin and Prajapati on directions of the Supreme Court in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

The third witness had recorded statements of over five witnesses who turned hostile during the trial.

