Sohrabuddin ‘fake encounter’: Found no scientific evidence at spot where Kausarbi’s body was disposed, cop tells court

Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife Kausarbi. File Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife Kausarbi. File

In the alleged fake encounter case of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, an investigating officer told the special CBI court on Friday that during the probe conducted by him, no scientific evidence was found from the spot where Shaikh’s wife Kausarbi’s body was allegedly disposed. Navin Soni, who was an inspector with the CBI SIT when the probe was conducted, was being questioned by defence lawyer Wahab Khan.

“It is true that during my investigation, no scientific evidence was found,” Soni said when asked if any clothes, parts of bone, skin or particles of blood, were found at the spot.

According to the CBI, Sohrabuddin and Kausarbi were abducted along with Shaikh’s associate Tulsiram Prajapati on November 22-23, 2005 from a luxury bus. They were on way from Hyderabad to Sangli in Maharashtra. While Sohrabuddin was shown to have been killed in an encounter on November 26, 2005 and Tulsiram was shown to have been arrested in Rajasthan, Kausarbi, too, was subsequently killed and her body was burnt on a riverbed at Illol village.

The alleged spot where Kausarbi’s body was disposed was visited by CBI investigators, including Soni, in 2010.

Soni told the court on Friday that he had visited the spot along with “two to three officers” and witnesses and they had investigated “four to five” spots.

Earlier, Soni had told the court that he had recorded the statements of 15 witnesses. All 15 had later turned hostile during trial before the court. They included the owner of a farmhouse office, Disha Farms, where the accused policemen had allegedly detained Sohrabuddin and Kausar Bi before they were killed.

The owner and his associates, one of whom had identified the photographs shown to him as those of Sohrabuddin and Kausarbi during the CBI investigation, however, had denied giving any statement to Soni. The other witnesses included a crane operator, who was called to pull out a vehicle, the rear wheel of which was stuck on the river bank and was used in the disposal of Kausarbi’s body.

The operator, too, denied giving a statement. A tempo operator, whose services were used to transport wood to burn the body had also denied that his statement was recorded.

Soni told the court on Friday that his statement was recorded as per the facts narrated by the witnesses. He added that he had given all the statements and relevant documents, including the case diary maintained by him on loose sheets, to the chief investigating officer.

The deposition of investigating officers will continue on Monday.

