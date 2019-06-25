Sohrabuddin encounter case: Bombay HC issues notice to 22 acquitted

The Bombay High Court on Monday issued notices to all the 22 persons, including 21 policemen from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, who were acquitted in the alleged encounter of Sohrabuddin Shaikh in 2005, while admitting an appeal filed his brother Rubabuddin, against their acquittals.

On December 21, 2008, a trial court had acquitted all 22 men for the alleged encounters of Sohrabuddin, his wife Kausar Bi and his associate Tulsi Prajapati.

On Monday, a division bench issued notices to the 22 acquitted after hearing the advocate appearing for Rubabuddin, and also called for the records from the trial court.