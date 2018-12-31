‘Who killed Sohrabuddin investigation?’ Arun Jaitley counters Rahul Gandhi

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that “no one killed Sohrabuddin”, Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday accused the Congress of politicising the case and asserted that it would have been appropriate for the party chief to have asked “who killed the Sohrabuddin case investigation” instead.

Last week, a special CBI court had acquitted all the 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his associate Tulsiram Prajapati in 2005. The court had cleared the names of the accused saying the evidence brought before the court could not establish the role of any of the 22 in the case.

Hours after the judgment, Gandhi took a dig at the court’s decision, saying “NO ONE KILLED…Haren Pandya. Tulsiram Prajapati. Justice Loya. Prakash Thombre. Shrikant Khandalkar. Kauser Bi. Sohrabuddin Shiekh. THEY JUST DIED.”

Responding to the Congress leader’s remarks today, Jaitley, in a Facebook post, said, “The Congress President, Rahul Gandhi, raised the issue ‘that nobody killed Sohrabuddin’. It would have been more appropriate if he had asked the right question “who killed Sohrabudin case investigation?”, he would have got the right answer.”

Recalling a letter he wrote to the then prime minister Manmohan Singh in 2013, Jaitley said, “On 27/09/13, as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, I had written to the then PM Dr Manmohan Singh a letter detailing the politicization of the investigation in the Sohrabudin, Tulsi Prajapati, Ishrat Jahan, Rajinder Rathore and the Haren Pandya cases.”

The minister added, “Every word of what I have said in the letter, over the next five years, have proven to be true. This is irrefutable evidence of what the Congress did to our investigative agencies.”

Taking a jibe at the party over their repeated claims that the Centre was misusing the investigative agencies, the senior BJP leader said, “Those who have recently shown a belated concern for institutional independence should seriously introspect as to what they did to the CBI when they were in power.”

Earlier, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had described the alleged fake encounter cases as a “Congress conspiracy” to defame the Gujarat government. “The challenge we have today is that our opponents are liers… The people who are campaigning against us are campaigning not with truth but lies,” Sitharaman had said.