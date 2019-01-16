Sohrabuddin case: Brother urges CBI, Home minister to appeal acquittal

Rubabuddin Shaikh, brother of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, has written to the CBI, Home secretary and Home minister to appeal against the trial court’s acquittal of all 22 accused in the alleged staged encounter killings of Sohrabuddin, his wife Kausar Bi and his associate Tulsiram Prajapati.

In December 2018, a special CBI court acquitted all 22 saying the evidence brought before the court could not establish the role of any accused in the case.

Rubabuddin’s letter, dated January 14, states that the judgment of the special CBI court is “bad in law and prima facie untenable and non-maintainable in law and the special CBI court has erred in appreciating the facts and evidence in the right perspective”.

In the letter, Rubabuddin added: “I humbly request you to kindly undertake all the necessary measures to file appeal before the Bombay High Court. I assure you that we have an excellent case on merit to file appeal in the High Court…”