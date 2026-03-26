Software engineer and mother of 2 run over during fight over use of Indore penthouse as Airbnb

An Airbnb dispute in Indore turned fatal when a software engineer was run over during a clash over a penthouse rental. (Express Photo)

A software engineer was killed after being run over by a vehicle during a dispute over the use of a penthouse as an Airbnb rental in Indore late Wednesday night, police said.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm in the Lasudia police station area, at the Shiv Vatika Township on MR-11. The deceased, Shampa Pandey, had recently moved into the apartment with her husband and two children on March 13. Police have registered a murder case and arrested the accused, Mohit Chaudhary, along with his father, Kuldeep Chaudhary.

According to the police station in-charge, Taresh Soni, the dispute stemmed from objections raised by residents over the operation of an Airbnb in a residential building. Kuldeep Chaudhary had allegedly rented out his penthouse on Airbnb, resulting in a regular influx of unfamiliar visitors. Residents had repeatedly raised concerns about safety and disturbance.