Soft corner for Nepal: When Vajpayee touched king’s feet

Nepal’s then king Birendra and wife Aishwarya with then Prime Minister Morarji Desai and Foreign Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Delhi in 1977. (Express Archive) Nepal’s then king Birendra and wife Aishwarya with then Prime Minister Morarji Desai and Foreign Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Delhi in 1977. (Express Archive)

“(Your) Excellency, it is perhaps against the norms of diplomacy,” King Birendra had said, in a low voice, taken aback by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then India’s External Affairs Minister, touching his feet during a courtesy call at Narayanhiti Royal Palace in Kathmanu in 1977.

“Your Majesty, this Atal remains firmly unshaken in favour of someone pursuing swadharma, rajdharma, truth, justice and dedication,” Vajpayee had responded, recalls Rama Singh, one of the two mediapersons from the Nepal government-owned Nepal Television who had been given access to the meeting.

The palace had asked the two journalists not to use the photograph, which they complied with.

Always warm towards the neighbouring country, Vajpayee subsequently visited Nepal in December 2001 to attend the SAARC summit, where Pakistan’s General Musharraf extended his “hand of friendship” after the Kargil War.

In June 2002, Vajpayee apparently adopted a flexible posture towards top Nepali Maoist leaders Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Baburam Bhattarai.

The new line – bringing Maoists, who had been listed as ‘terrorists’ by the Indian government, and seven political parties together on the anti-monarchy platform – got a formal endorsement more than three years later. This was when Pranab Mukherjee, as Foreign Minister in the Manmohan Singh government, as per his own admission, successfully mediated to bring the political parties’ alliance and the Maoists to sign a 12-point agreement.

Vajpayee continued to maintain a warm stance towards the monarchy as well as the pro-democracy political parties at the same time.

Vajpayee was gradually withdrawing from the public scene after the BJP’s electoral defeat in 2004, and there is little recorded about his thoughts on Nepal’s long political transition, which began in 2006. Officially, the BJP continued to maintain the same ‘silence’, or neutrality, that it had demonstrated in 1990, when the party had boycotted an all-party Parliamentary delegation that came to Nepal – an initiative of Chandra Shekhar.

In 2006, political parties supported the Maoist agenda for a republic and a secular Nepal. L K Advani is said to have wanted Nepal to remain a “Hindu rashtra”, and a monarchy as a “unique symbol of unity in diversity”.

Mourning Vajpayee’s death, Nepal’s King Gyanendra stated, “Nepal has lost a true friend and well-wisher in his death.”

Nepal’s foreign Minister Pradip Gyawali represented the country at Vajpayee’s funeral

