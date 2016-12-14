Society too should come forward for people’s welfare: Chouhan

Chouhan was conferred this honour for his contribution to the welfare of the society and humanity through politics. (Source: File) Chouhan was conferred this honour for his contribution to the welfare of the society and humanity through politics. (Source: File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who recently completed eleven years in office has said that government alone will not be able to ensure people’s welfare and for the purpose society too has to come forward. “Despite being Chief Minister I am of the opinion that government alone won’t be able to do all work related to people’s welfare and for ensuring that, society has to come forward along with it (government),” Chouhan who was honoured by Sadguru Datt Dharmik evam Parmarthik Trust with ‘Suryodya Manavta Sewa Samman,’ said on Wednesday night.

The Trust is headed by popular saint, Bhaiyyu Maharaj. Chouhan was conferred this honour for his contribution to the welfare of the society and humanity through politics. The Chief Minister said, “We have tried to run the government in a different manner by formulating welfare schemes not in the Vallabh Bhawan (State Secretariat), but by initiating direct dialogue with women, students and different sections of the society.”

Referring to his ongoing Narmada Sewa Yatra that started from the source of the river at Amarkantak on December 11, he said, “Narmada is the basis of state’s prosperity. During the five-month-long journey we will take steps for its conservation and to make it pollution free.”

Bihar Governor, Ramnath Kovind, Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti, Union Minister of State for Defence, Subhash Bhamre, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and RSS General Secretary, Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi among others were present on the occasion.

