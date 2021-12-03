Society needs to work together to ensure welfare of soldiers, their kin: Rajnath

Society has a responsibility towards the welfare of the soldiers and their families, just as the soldier is responsible for the country’s security, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. He said that it is every person’s moral obligation to support the soldiers, and the families of those who have died in the line of duty.

Addressing the third edition of Armed Forces Flag Day Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Conclave, Singh said, “Just as the responsibility of our security rests on our soldiers, the same way their, and their families’ responsibility rests on all of us.”

“To fulfill our responsibility towards the security of the nation, we should come forward with an open mind. We have to work for the welfare of our country and our soldiers.”

He said people “should not hesitate to accept that whether it is an average citizen or the industry, security is our first need. When we accept that, we can say clearly that the society is responsible for the soldiers, who ensure our safety, and their families”.