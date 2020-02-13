Social media user reaches settlement with artist, HC ends defamation suit

The court decreed the defamation suit in favour of Gupta and against the account holder, recording in its order that ‘herdsceneand’ will remove the defamatory content on its account. The court decreed the defamation suit in favour of Gupta and against the account holder, recording in its order that ‘herdsceneand’ will remove the defamatory content on its account.

Instagram user ‘Herd Scene And’ (@herdsceneand), which had posted anonymous posts containing sexual harassment accusations against artist Subodh Gupta in 2018 during the ‘Me Too’ movement, has informed the Delhi High Court that the two have amicably settled the dispute and it would remove the defamatory content from their platform.

Justice R S Endlaw accepted @herdsceneand counsel’s submission and ended the defamation suit by Gupta, filed in September last year.

The court decreed the defamation suit in favour of Gupta and against the account holder, recording in its order that ‘herdsceneand’ will remove the defamatory content on its account.

Gupta, represented by senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, informed that his client was agreeable to the settlement. The information was placed before the court on Tuesday, after the Instagram user on February 4 sought one week’s time to amicably resolve the controversy with Gupta.

The settlement issue was raised before the court after the court on January 22 had asked the counsel for the owner of the account @herdsceneand whether they will represent the interest of women for whom they are fighting the battle, or whether the court should implead them as a party to the suit.

The court had said, “If confidentiality with respect to identity of the said person is to be maintained, and reasons therefore found, the same can be ordered and the proceedings ordered to be held in camera.”

