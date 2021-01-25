Social media being misused: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Sunday said the technology is being misused and that any word on good work done by his government was not “percolating to people”. Kumar’s remarks come two days after the Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) issued a circular warning action against those making “objectionable and indecent” comments online against the state government.

Speaking at an event to mark the birth anniversary of the socialist icon and former chief minister Karpoori Thakur, Kumar asked party workers to spread the word on the work being done by the government. “Technology is to be used for good, but it is being misused… Anti-social work is being done on social media. This is sending a wrong message to the younger generation,” said Nitish.

“They (youth) have to be told about how things were in the past, about the condition of roads, electricity and water supply. They also need to be told what is being done today,” Kumar added, without making any reference to the recent police circular.

Kumar also took a dig at the Opposition for using social media platforms to criticise him. “If someone is getting publicity and share of fame because of me, I have no problem,” he said.

Reacting to Kumar’s remarks, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said: “The CM has been losing control. People in government must have a large heart for criticism. But Nitish Kumar has been of late showing his anger at not only Opposition but also media.”

The EOU circular had asked secretaries or principal secretaries of all government departments to report the use of “objectionable” and “indecent” language used against MPs, MLAs and government officials. While it did not mention any suo motu action, the circular said cases under IPC and IT Act provisions could be lodged against any such offenders against a written complaint.