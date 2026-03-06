Karnataka, Andhra move to ban social media use by children

Officials said discussions on restricting social media use among children took place earlier this year during meetings chaired by Siddaramaiah. (Source: Pexels)

Moving to ban social media use by children, Chief Ministers of two states Friday announced plans to impose such a restriction.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the state Assembly, where the Budget was being presented, that children below the age of 16 will be banned from using social media.

And in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu, speaking in the state Assembly, said the proposal to ban social media for children below the age of 13 will be implemented within 90 days.

The Karnataka proposal, mentioned under the School Education section of the Budget, aims to curb the adverse effects of rising mobile phone use among students, including concerns about excessive screen time, mental health, and academic performance.