Social justice and secular democracy remained vital pillars for Mulayam, says Sitaram Yechury

It is with deep grief that I received the news of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s passing away. He was a very staunch fighter for social justice and upholding the secular democratic foundations of the Indian republic. Being influenced by the socialist stream of politics in India, particularly by Ram Manohar Lohia, Mulayam Singh Yadav played a very important role in organising the youth at one point of time and also played a very active role during the JP movement and against the Emergency. It is through that process he entered politics and he carried forward all his life these two vital pillars—social justice and secular democratic foundations of India—on which his political activity centred.

My association with him goes back to 1988-89, during the time before the formation of the V P Singh government, and since then he has been a steadfast ally with the Left parties and the Left movement. Together, along with the Left, he and the other secular democratic parties played a major role in forging the unity of secular democratic forces to ensure that the communal forces do not capture the reins of state power and thereby undermine our constitutional order.

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) expresses its deep grief at the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) expresses its deep grief at the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav.

We convey our heartfelt condolences to Shri Akhilesh Yadav and all members of his family and his Samajwadi Party colleagues.

And protection of the marginalised sections, particularly the religious minorities, Dalits, tribals and backward sections, preoccupied his work most of the time. He was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice. He was also the defence minister of India. We had many occasions of long interactions and crisis-management situations. When the Congress under Sitaram Kesri withdrew support to the Deve Gowda government, there was a crisis. The question was whether the government would fall precipitating an early election or whether we can find an alternative within the United Front. I remember that we sat for one whole night at the Andhra Bhawan the day before I K Gujral was sworn in as prime minister. Mulayam Singh Yadav played a very important role in reconciling various issues of conflict. Those were the times when he actively, along with the other leaders of the secular democratic parties, played a role in creating a secular democratic alternative and, subsequently, in the formation of the United Progressive Alliance in 2004, which ran a government for 10 years.

The champion of the interests of the marginalised and backward: Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji steadfastly fought against religious bigotry at a crucial time for India, upholding the unity and integrity of India.

Deepest condolences. @yadavakhilesh pic.twitter.com/GrYajOVwDx — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) October 10, 2022

We have had differences and disagreements too. When the A B Vajpayee government fell by one vote in 1999, there was a difference of opinion over the formation of an alternative government. And under the UPA, when the Left parties opposed the Indo-US nuclear deal, the Samajwadi Party went along with us, but in the final moment they said nuclear energy was very important for India and voted for the UPA government on the motion of confidence while we opposed it.

The Left parties’ withdrawal of support is what caused the motion of no confidence to come about. That was another occasion when there was a difference of opinion. On the question of seeking the renomination of K R Narayanan as president of India in 2002, the SP initially went along with us in trying to persuade Narayanan to recontest the election. But when the Vajpayee government announced the name of A P J Abdul Kalam they backed out.

At times some differences of this nature did come about, but on key issues like social justice, strengthening secularism and protecting the rights of the minorities and equality for all Indians irrespective of their caste and creed, he had a position which was very similar to those of all the progressive sections.

