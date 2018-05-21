Sochi informal summit Highlights: Held ‘extremely productive’ talks on bilateral, global issues with Putin, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russia President Vladimir Putin in Sochi. (Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russia President Vladimir Putin in Sochi. (Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sochi on Monday, where he held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as part of an informal summit between the two nations. The summit is being held on the lines of the Wuhan informal summit between PM Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. The meeting between the two leaders is the first since the re-election of Putin as the President of Russia.

In a series of tweets — in Russian and then in English — on the eve of his visit to Russia, Modi said he looked forward to his meeting with Putin. “Greetings to the friendly people of Russia. I look forward to my visit to Sochi tomorrow and my meeting with President Putin. It is always a pleasure to meet him,” Modi tweeted. During their informal summit in Sochi, the two leaders will primarily focus on global and regional issues, including the impact of the US decision to withdraw from a nuclear deal with Iran.