Soaring temperatures to stay, season’s longest heatwave spell likely to prevail till April 7: IMD

The ongoing heatwave spell sweeping the north and northwest India regions since March 26 is likely to prevail till Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

If realised, this present spell could be the longest in the season so far, that too affecting a large geographical expanse across Jammu, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The IMD, in its April temperature outlook report, had forecast harsher and hotter conditions over northwest and central India this month. This comes after March remained India’s warmest ever since 1901.

The season’s first heatwave spell — realised between March 11 – 21 — had affected Gujarat, Kutch, Saurashtra, plains of Jammu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand along with some parts of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Konkan in Maharashtra.

Notably, Jammu, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana came under the grip of both the heatwave spells indicating an early summer arrival over these hilly regions this year.

On Sunday, Akola in Maharashtra remained the country’s hottest city where the maximum temperature recorded on the day was 44 degrees Celsius, which was 4.1 degrees above normal.

Over the weekend, the maximum temperatures recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and west Rajasthan remained over 5 degrees above normal.

Similarly, nights remained warm over west Rajasthan, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal where the minimum temperature departures from normal were over 5 degrees Celsius.

“Isolated heatwaves will prevail over west Rajasthan on Monday whereas heatwave conditions will continue over Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat on the day,” the IMD said in its all-India weather bulletin on Monday.

A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperatures remain 6 degrees above the normal for the location.

During the next four days, heatwave conditions will spread to parts of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, Met officials said.