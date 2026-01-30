Snowfall and rain to continue in northern India till early February, says IMD

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
It was an atypical January this year with snow and rain eluding north India and neighbouring regions for most days of the month.
This, until last week when significant snowfall and rainfall were experienced over the region. This recent spell helped improve the all-India rainfall for January, which for the first three weeks persisted to be below normal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) rainfall data has shown that this season has been particularly dry over northwest and north India, which otherwise experiences coldwave to ‘severe’ coldwave conditions, accompanied by snowfall in the higher reaches. The main cause for ‘dry’ January was feeble western disturbances and the lack of moisture incursion from the oceans in the south.
IMD Friday said that the weekly rainfall (till January 28) recorded over northwest India was 28.8mm.
” First time in the season, two major wet spells occurred across northwest India during January 22 – 28. The all-India rainfall was 113 per cent with respect to its Long Period Average (LPA),” said IMD.
Severe snowfall affected parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand whereas moderate intensity rain lashed parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh. As half the winter season nears a draw, it was only last week when cold and wet weather prevailed over northern and northwestern regions.
The IMD’s precipitation data (see box) clearly shows how dry weather prevailed over north and northwest India for most days in January.
However, raining hopes for colder and wetter days during the final winter month this year, the IMD has said rain and snowfall activity will continue into early February.
” In addition to the present stream of western disturbance, a fresh western disturbance will affect north India from February 2 onwards,” said IMD.
In its latest forecast, the Met agency said that under the influence of the approaching western disturbance, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds along with snowfall will affect Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during Saturday and Sunday. Similar inclement weather will prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Sunday and over Uttarakhand on February 2.
Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning is forecast over Rajasthan during January 31 – February 3.
