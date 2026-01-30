Snowfall and rain to continue in northern India till early February, says IMD

A view of a snow-covered path following a fresh spell of snowfall in Kotranka, Rajouri. (Source: ANI)

It was an atypical January this year with snow and rain eluding north India and neighbouring regions for most days of the month.

This, until last week when significant snowfall and rainfall were experienced over the region. This recent spell helped improve the all-India rainfall for January, which for the first three weeks persisted to be below normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) rainfall data has shown that this season has been particularly dry over northwest and north India, which otherwise experiences coldwave to ‘severe’ coldwave conditions, accompanied by snowfall in the higher reaches. The main cause for ‘dry’ January was feeble western disturbances and the lack of moisture incursion from the oceans in the south.