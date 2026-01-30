Snowfall and rain to continue in northern India till early February, says IMD

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning is forecast over Rajasthan during January 31 - February 3.

Written by: Anjali Marar
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 05:28 PM IST
A view of a snow-covered path following a fresh spell of snowfall in Kotranka, Rajouri.A view of a snow-covered path following a fresh spell of snowfall in Kotranka, Rajouri. (Source: ANI)
Make us preferred source on Google

It was an atypical January this year with snow and rain eluding north India and neighbouring regions for most days of the month.

This, until last week when significant snowfall and rainfall were experienced over the region. This recent spell helped improve the all-India rainfall for January, which for the first three weeks persisted to be below normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) rainfall data has shown that this season has been particularly dry over northwest and north India, which otherwise experiences coldwave to ‘severe’ coldwave conditions, accompanied by snowfall in the higher reaches. The main cause for ‘dry’ January was feeble western disturbances and the lack of moisture incursion from the oceans in the south.

IMD Friday said that the weekly rainfall (till January 28) recorded over northwest India was 28.8mm.

” First time in the season, two major wet spells occurred across northwest India during January 22 – 28. The all-India rainfall was 113 per cent with respect to its Long Period Average (LPA),” said IMD.

Severe snowfall affected parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand whereas moderate intensity rain lashed parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh. As half the winter season nears a draw, it was only last week when cold and wet weather prevailed over northern and northwestern regions.

The IMD’s precipitation data (see box) clearly shows how dry weather prevailed over north and northwest India for most days in January.

Story continues below this ad

However, raining hopes for colder and wetter days during the final winter month this year, the IMD has said rain and snowfall activity will continue into early February.

” In addition to the present stream of western disturbance, a fresh western disturbance will affect north India from February 2 onwards,” said IMD.

In its latest forecast, the Met agency said that under the influence of the approaching western disturbance, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds along with snowfall will affect Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during Saturday and Sunday. Similar inclement weather will prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Sunday and over Uttarakhand on February 2.

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning is forecast over Rajasthan during January 31 – February 3.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
the NCP legislative party is likely to be convened within a day or two to finalise its choice for the Deputy CM’s post, with Sunetra Pawar’s name expected to be proposed.
NCP opens talks, leaders meet CM Fadnavis to push for quick decision on Deputy CM post
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement