Snowfall disrupts normal life in Shimla, Manali

Shimla woke up to a thick cover of snow covering the city in what is its fifth snowfall of the season. At minus 2.4 degree Celcius, the normal life has come to a standstill with roads blocked and disruptions in electricity and water supply.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre had predicted heavy snowfall for Manali and Kalpa on Thursday night, with temperatures dipping to minus 5 degree Celsius in Manali, and minus 7 degree Celsius in Kalpa.

In Manali, which is a popular tourist destination like Shimla, the roads were blocked on Friday morning, and water supply was hit as pipelines froze. However, after the snowfall weather cleared up.

According to the Meteorological Centre data, Shimla, Kinnaur, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kullu districts witnessed snowfall while heavy rainfall occurred in Dharamshala and Sundernagar on Thursday night.

On Friday, snowfall is expected in higher reaches across the state, while the mid-hills will experience snowfall at isolated places, Director of the Shimla Meteorological Centre Manmohan Singh said.