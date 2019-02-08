Fresh snowfall, rain in Himachal; Shimla, Manali wrapped in white blanket

Parts of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall and rain on Friday, as state capital Shimla and famous hill stations like Manali, Dalhousie, Kufri were wrapped in a white blanket. In Shimla, the heavy snowfall affected efforts to clear heavy snow on the roads, going on since last night.

According to the Meteorological department, the higher and mid hills of Himachal received heavy snowfall while the lower hills and plains were lashed by heavy rain on Friday. Shimla, Chamba, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie, Manali, Mandi, Solan, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur received heavy snowfall from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

A western disturbance that brought snow to Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh also led to a sudden turn in weather in Delhi yesterday. Parts of the national capital and NCR were lashed by heavy rain and hailstorms on Thursday, covering roads and parks in a white shroud.

In Himachal, several arterial roads were blocked and power supply was disrupted in many parts, including capital Shimla and tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. Normal life was also disrupted in many areas.

The weather office has predicted heavy snowfall in the coming days in Himachal Pradesh. More snowfall in the higher and mid hills and rain in lower hills and plains is expected on Friday as well.

Rajorui: Higher reaches of the district received heavy snowfall yesterday; SSP Rajouri, Youghal Manhas, said, “Police force in higher reaches have been put on alert. We suggest people to avoid travelling in odd hours”. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/loQRRhafVB — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2019

The local administration said that all educational institutions in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts have been asked to remain shut on Friday, due to the bad weather.

In Jammu and Kashmir, snowfall started on Thursday morning till late evening in plains. In upper reaches, it was snowing till late night all across the valley.