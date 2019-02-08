Toggle Menu
Fresh snowfall, rain in Himachal; Shimla, Manali wrapped in white blanket

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, a western disturbance that brought snow to Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh also led to a sudden change in weather in Delhi on Thursday.

Snowfall in Himachal and Uttarakhand; Shimla wrapped in white blanket
In Shimla, efforts to clear heavy snow on the roads were affected after the hill station received fresh snowfall on Friday morning. (Express Photo by Ashwani Sharma)

Parts of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall and rain on Friday, as state capital Shimla and famous hill stations like Manali, Dalhousie, Kufri were wrapped in a white blanket. In Shimla, the heavy snowfall affected efforts to clear heavy snow on the roads, going on since last night.

Snow clearing operation in Shimla last night. (Express Photo by Ashwani Sharma)

According to the Meteorological department, the higher and mid hills of Himachal received heavy snowfall while the lower hills and plains were lashed by heavy rain on Friday. Shimla, Chamba, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie, Manali, Mandi, Solan, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur received heavy snowfall from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

Snowfall in Shimla on Thursday. (Express Photo by Ashwani Sharma)

A western disturbance that brought snow to Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh also led to a sudden turn in weather in Delhi yesterday. Parts of the national capital and NCR were lashed by heavy rain and hailstorms on Thursday, covering roads and parks in a white shroud.


Snowfall in Shimla. (Express Photo by Ashwani Sharma)

In Himachal, several arterial roads were blocked and power supply was disrupted in many parts, including capital Shimla and tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. Normal life was also disrupted in many areas.

Shimla covered in a white shroud on Friday morning after a fresh snowfall. (Express Photo by Ashwani Sharma)

The weather office has predicted heavy snowfall in the coming days in Himachal Pradesh. More snowfall in the higher and mid hills and rain in lower hills and plains is expected on Friday as well.

The local administration said that all educational institutions in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts have been asked to remain shut on Friday, due to the bad weather.

In Jammu and Kashmir, snowfall started on Thursday morning till late evening in plains. In upper reaches, it was snowing till late night all across the valley.

