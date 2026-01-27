Snowfall disrupts Srinagar flights; rain, fog under ‘watch’ across Delhi-NCR

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Continued snowfall in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday led to the cancellation of all the flights to and from Srinagar International Airport, stranding hundreds of passengers, including tourists returning after the weekend and Republic Day holiday, officials said.
An official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said airlines cancelled 58 flights — 29 arrivals and 29 departures — due to adverse weather conditions at the airport. “In view of continuing snowfall, airlines have cancelled certain flights for today,” the official said, advising passengers to stay in touch with their respective airlines for updates and alternate arrangements.
Officials said snowfall affected visibility and runway conditions, disrupting flight operations. The cancellations left many tourists stranded in the Valley, with airlines working on rescheduling and accommodation arrangements.
The weather conditions in Kashmir are being driven by a Western Disturbance affecting large parts of North India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Fog in Delhi-NCR
In the plains, the IMD has placed most districts of Delhi under a ‘watch’, forecasting light rain and shallow to moderate fog, particularly during early morning hours. Neighbouring districts such as Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar are also under watch, while Gurugram and Faridabad currently remain under ‘no warning’, according to the IMD’s alert map.
Meteorologists said fog and cloud cover could lead to reduced visibility in parts of the National Capital Region, potentially affecting road, rail and air traffic during morning hours.
The IMD has also indicated that another Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India later this week. This could result in fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, with intermittent rain expected to continue over parts of north-western plains.
Authorities have advised travellers, especially those planning to fly to or from hill destinations, to check weather advisories and flight status before travelling, as further disruptions may occur if weather conditions worsen.
With PTI Inputs
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Microsoft is launching updates for Paint and Notepad on Windows 11, featuring AI-powered features like a 'colouring book' for creating black-and-white colouring pages and a fill tolerance slider for better control. Notepad will also have AI-powered text features like Write, Rewrite, and Summarise, as well as improved Markdown functionality.