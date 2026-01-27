Snowfall disrupts Srinagar flights; rain, fog under ‘watch’ across Delhi-NCR

Flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled as fresh snowfall reduced visibility and disrupted operations, leaving passengers and tourists stranded in the Kashmir Valley. (unsplash)

Continued snowfall in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday led to the cancellation of all the flights to and from Srinagar International Airport, stranding hundreds of passengers, including tourists returning after the weekend and Republic Day holiday, officials said.

An official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said airlines cancelled 58 flights — 29 arrivals and 29 departures — due to adverse weather conditions at the airport. “In view of continuing snowfall, airlines have cancelled certain flights for today,” the official said, advising passengers to stay in touch with their respective airlines for updates and alternate arrangements.

Officials said snowfall affected visibility and runway conditions, disrupting flight operations. The cancellations left many tourists stranded in the Valley, with airlines working on rescheduling and accommodation arrangements.