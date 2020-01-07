Snowfall and landslides keep Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for the second day

Landslides and snowfalls have blocked strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway. (file photo) Landslides and snowfalls have blocked strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway. (file photo)

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed for the second day on Tuesday amid snowfall and landslides at several places in Ramban district, traffic department officials said.

Snowfall is continuing at many places including Jawahar Tunnel – the gateway to Kashmir valley, while rains triggered multiple landslides along Panthiyal-Ramsu stretch overnight, hampering efforts of early restoration of the highway, the officials said.

Vehicular traffic on the highway was suspended on Monday evening after snowfall and landslides, leaving over 600 vehicles stranded between Ramban and Banihal. About eight inches of snow had accumulated on the ground in the Jawahar Tunnel area since Monday, the officials said adding the shooting of stones from the hillocks overlooking the highway was continuing at Panthiyal, Digdole, Maroog and Moumpassi.

Jammu and Kashmir: Traffic movement suspended from Udhampur to Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, due to fresh snowfall. (Source: ANI) Jammu and Kashmir: Traffic movement suspended from Udhampur to Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, due to fresh snowfall. (Source: ANI)

“The reopening of the highway for vehicular traffic depends on the improvement in the weather and stopping of rocks sliding from the hills. The men and machines are ready to clear the highway of the debris,” they said. The weatherman has forecast significant improvement in weather from Tuesday evening but said another spell of snowfall and rains is likely to hit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh between January 12-13.

