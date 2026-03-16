Snowed in at 14,000 feet: Schoolchildren among 100 stranded at J-K mountain passes, rescued

Sources said that the stranded people were travelling on the 152-km national highway despite adverse weather forecasts by the meteorological department.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces on Sunday rescued over 100 people, including school children, who were stranded following heavy snowfall at Sinthan Top and Margan Top, at an altitude of 12,000 feet and 14,000 feet, respectively, along National Highway 244, which connects Jammu province’s Kishtwar district with Anantnag in the Kashmir Valley.

Sources said that the stranded people were travelling on the 152-km national highway despite adverse weather forecasts by the meteorological department. When some of them reached Sinthan Top and Margan Top, two mountain passes along the highway, they got trapped in sudden snowfall.

While Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma and SSP Naresh Singh could not be contacted despite repeated calls, Zaffarullah Sheikh, an ex-member of the District Development Council, Kishtwar, told The Indian Express that around 40 people travelling in seven light motor vehicles were stranded at Margan Top and another 70-80 people at Sinthan Top.