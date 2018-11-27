Srinagar: Sniper could be behind November 18 attack, says CRPF

While a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) sniper was killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Tral last month, there has been at least one more sniper attack in south Kashmir this month, suggesting the presence of one or more snipers in the Valley.

CRPF’s PRO in Srinagar Sanjay Sharma told The Indian Express Monday that internal investigation found that the November 18 attack was a sniper attack.

On November 18, a CRPF head constable was killed at Kakapora in Pulwama district. A J&K Police statement had said that militants fired on a CRPF camp, and that a CRPF man identified as head constable Chandrika Prasad sustained injuries and died later.

Sharma, however, termed it a sniper attack. “He (Prasad) was going from one morcha to another when he was shot at from a distance of 200 metres. There were only three rounds (fired),” he said. “When a person is firing from a distance of 200 metres and that too in a chilly dark area, it is the handiwork of a sniper.”