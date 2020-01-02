SMS services resume partially in Kashmir Valley

J&K administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal had announced at a press conference in Jammu on Tuesday that SMS services and broadband internet in government hospitals would be restored in the Valley from midnight. (File) J&K administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal had announced at a press conference in Jammu on Tuesday that SMS services and broadband internet in government hospitals would be restored in the Valley from midnight. (File)

Short Messaging Services (SMS) were partially restored in Kashmir Valley on Wednesday, nearly five months after they were suspended on August 5, when the Union government revoked special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

On Wednesday morning, government-run BSNL resumed SMS services in the Valley. Customers of other major telecom operators said services were yet to be resumed, and they were working on it.

A senior J&K administration official said the process to restore internet in hospitals is on.

J&K administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal had announced at a press conference in Jammu on Tuesday that SMS services and broadband internet in government hospitals would be restored in the Valley from midnight.

The administration recently started resuming internet services in select government offices in the Valley.

“I have a BSNL and a Jio number. I could send text messages only from my BSNL number, not from the Jio number,” Mohammed Haris, an IT professional in Srinagar, said.

Naazir Hameed, a Srinagar resident, said, “It is yet to resume. It may start any time, but the important thing is restoration of internet services. We have been deprived of internet at a time when everything depends on it.”

At present, only post-paid cellphone connections are working in Kashmir and the ban on prepaid mobile phones continues.

