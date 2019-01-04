In Amethi, Smriti Irani asks ‘Ram Bhakts’ to question Rahul Gandhi’s stand on Ayodhya issue

Union Minister Smriti Irani Friday attacked Rahul Gandhi alleging Congress of ‘creating hurdles’ in the judicial process in the Ayodhya Ram temple case through its lawyers and asked ‘Ram Bhakts’ to question their stand.

Irani, who was on a day-long visit to Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Amethi, said “Congress should not do politics through its lawyers on Ram temple issue, which is a matter of faith of people. It’s leaders, as lawyers are creating hurdles in the court. People and Ram bhakts should ask the party whether its leader wore ‘janeu’ only for polls in three states.”

इस नए साल पर भाजपा सरकार की तरफ से अमेठीवासियों को मिली एक और सौग़ात। आज जिला संयुक्त चिकित्सालय, अमेठी में स्थापित पहले CT Scan मशीन का लोकार्पण किया। अब बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं के लिए अमेठी के भाइयों एवं बहनों को लखनऊ-दिल्ली जैसे शहरों की तरफ जाने से राहत मिलेगी। pic.twitter.com/s5Ye37pHqs — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 4, 2019

Taking on Gandhi for his delayed visits to Amethi, Irani said that due to PM Modi’s development works in the area, the Congress chief has to now regularly come to Amethi. “Jo paanch saal me ek baar aatey they, ab baar baar aana pad raha hai” (The person who used to visit his constituency once in five years is coming here again and again),” she said.

She accused Gandhi of doing nothing for his constituency, which he has been representing for the past 15 years. “If Rahul had done so much for Amethi, why his party lost in so many assembly segments of the Lok Sabha constituency in the 2017 assembly polls,” Irani was quoted as saying by PTI.

Irani, without pulling any punches, questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence on Madhya Pradesh CM Kamalnath’s statement over people of UP and Bihar working in MP, said, “Why was Rahul silent when Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath spoke against UP and Bihar people working in that state. How will he see people eye to eye in Amethi today?”

Irani, during her visit, announced the approval from the Indian Railway to give stoppage to superfast train in Amethi. In a letter to Irani, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said the Pratapgarh-Bhopal Express would stop at Jais station — 31 km from Amethi town. “I am happy to inform you that in deference to your request, it has been decided to provide stoppage of train no. 12183/12184 Pratapgarh-Bhopal Express at Jais station. Hope this will go a long way in providing better connectivity to the travelling passengers,” Goyal wrote in the letter, which was tweeted by Irani.

Irani had unsuccessfully contested against Gandhi in Amethi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and they are likely to contest against each other from the constituency in the general election later this year.