Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Smriti Irani adopts Kutch village, lays foundation stones of Rs 1 crore projects

Smriti Irani adopts Kutch village, lays foundation stones of Rs 1 crore projects

With an aim to make Nirona a model village, facilities like underground drainage, CCTV cameras for security purpose and cement-concrete roads will be developed in the first phase.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot | Updated: October 12, 2018 9:39:25 pm
smriti irani, smriti irani kutch village, smriti irani gujarat, union textile minister smriti irani, indian express, indian news, latest news Located in Nakhtrana taluka of Kutch, Nirona village is known for Rogan art, an art of cloth painting. (File)

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Friday laid foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1.08 crore in Nirona village after adopting it under Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) in Kutch on Friday. Located in Nakhtrana taluka of Kutch, Nirona village is known for Rogan art, an art of cloth painting. With an aim to make Nirona a model village, facilities like underground drainage, CCTV cameras for security purpose and cement-concrete roads will be developed in the first phase.

In the second phase, smart classrooms will be developed in the school as well as free wi-fi facility will be provided, an official release from the state information department stated.

Similar facilities will be developed in Kuran, a village in Bhuj taluka of Kutch which was adopted b Kutch MP Vinod Chavda.

Early in the morning, Irani also unveiled a statue of Madansinh Bawa, the ruler of the erstwhile state of Kutch, at Khengar Baug on the bank of Hamirsar Lake in Bhuj town.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
'Trees flying by' | The aftermath of hurricane Michael
Watch Now
'Trees flying by' | The aftermath of hurricane Michael
Buzzing Now
Advertisement