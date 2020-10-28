Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19

Union minister Smriti Irani has tested positive for the coronavirus. (File)

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. She asked people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest.

The minister informed about her test results through her social media handles. “It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” Irani tweeted.

It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest ?? — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 28, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Shripad Yesso Naik, Nitin Gadkari, Prahlad Singh Patel and Ramdas Athawale are the other central ministers who had contracted the virus. Besides the ministers, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa had also tested positive for Covid-19.

With 43,893 new cases, infections in India are now close to 8 million. As many as 508 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,20,010. Of the 79,90,322 cases, 6,10,803 are active infections, while 72,59,509 patients have been discharged. Kerala is the largest contributor of cases for the fifth consecutive day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd