Monday, June 21, 2021
Irani on Bengal: ‘First time in our democracy a CM watching people die as they didn’t vote for her’

Smriti Irani was reacting to the Calcutta High Court's refusal to scrap its order for an NHRC probe into the post-poll violence in Bengal.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 21, 2021 7:01:28 pm
Smriti Irani (File)

Union minister Smriti Irani Monday welcomed the Calcutta High Court’s refusal to scrap its order for an NHRC probe into the post-poll violence in Bengal, alleging that “it was for the first time in our democracy that a chief minister is watching people die because they didn’t vote for her”, news agency ANI reported.

The Bengal government had asked the HC to recall its order that directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to examine all cases of alleged human rights violations in the post-poll violence in the state, which the court refused on Monday.

“I express my gratitude to the court as it raises hopes that people who were harassed, murdered, and the women who were raped will get justice. For the first time in our democracy, a chief minister is watching people die because they didn’t vote for her,” Irani told ANI.

Irani further alleged that this is the first time in our country that thousands of people have left their homes and villages, and been forced to beg forgiveness from Mamata Banerjee and TMC (Trinamool Congress), following the Assembly elections results.

“Women are taken away from their homes and raped openly. A 60-year-old lady approached the Supreme Court, claiming she was raped just because she was a BJP worker and supporter. How many more rapes will Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee watch silently?” Irani said.

Also Read |No political violence happening now, claims of it is BJP’s gimmick: Mamata Banerjee

“Should the government remain a mere spectator if people are begging for pity and seeking protection from Mamata Banerjee?” Irani said.

Earlier, the HC had ordered the National Human Rights Commission to constitute a committee and visit those places where post-poll violence complaints have been filed. The Bench also instructed that a member of the State legal Service Authority and State Human Rights Commission should be included in the committee and that the administration should provide the necessary logistics and other supports.

Mamata Banerjee, on her part, has claimed that allegations of continuing post-poll violence are “baseless” and a “gimmick” by the BJP. Addressing reporters at Nabanna recently, the CM said, “They (BJP) talk about violence. Do you see any violence in Bengal? Some incidents took place during the election, but the Election Commission was in charge of law and order at the time. We condemn violence. However, this claim of political violence is a BJP gimmick. They should talk about UP where the dead bodies are floating in rivers.”

