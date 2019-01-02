Smriti Irani on Sohrabuddin case: Congress used CBI to frame Amit Shah

Terming the Sohrabuddin Shaikh case a “political conspiracy” hatched by the Congress against party president Amit Shah, the BJP on Tuesday said the case was the “finest example of the length to which the Congress could go to destroy its political adversaries and how it could misuse the system for it”.

Advertising

Union minister Smriti Irani targeted former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, saying that the special court’s judgment was an indication that the Congress leadership, especially Gandhi, had “manufactured evidence through CBI to finish Shah politically”.

Irani said the Congress had identified both Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its main political rivals. She also accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of supporting a terrorist, a reference to his tweet on the verdict in the Sohrabuddin case that “nobody killed” him and he “just died”.