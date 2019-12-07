Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha: Rs 474 crore set aside for 1,023 fast track courts for rape cases

Union Minister Smriti Irani outside Parliament on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (PTI Photo: Kamal Kishore) Union Minister Smriti Irani outside Parliament on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (PTI Photo: Kamal Kishore)

Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD), Smriti Irani, on Friday told the Lok Sabha that the Centre has disbursed its share of Rs 474 crore for setting up of a total of 1,023 fast track special courts for “expeditious trial and disposal of rape cases and cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act”.

According to the minister, the scheme for fast track courts had been formulated by the Department of Justice – under the Union Ministry of Law and Justice – and that the total estimated cost of the programme was pegged at Rs 767.25 crore, of which, the Centre’s share is Rs 474 crore.

Irani further said that the Empowered Committee in the WCD ministry has recommended the clearing of a Home Ministry proposal to set up new anti-trafficking units, as well as strengthen existing ones in districts across the country and the set up of help desks for women in police stations across the country at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore each – to be funded by the Nirbhaya Fund.

The Minister informed the Lok Sabha that a ‘National Database on Sexual Offenders’ was launched last year to “facilitate investigation and tracking of sexual offenders” across the country.

She added that an online analysis tool for the police, called the ‘Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences’, had been launched in February to monitor and track investigations of sexual assault cases in accordance with the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018.

“In order to improve investigation, steps have been taken to strengthen DNA analysis units in Central and State Forensic Science Laboratories. This includes setting up of a state-of-the-art DNA Analysis Unit in the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Chandigarh,” said Irani.

She added that guidelines had been notified for the collection of forensic evidence in sexual assault cases and the standard composition in a Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit.

A total number of 6,023 officers have been trained by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) and the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science, so far she said.

BPR&D has distributed 3,120 Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits to State Governments/ UT Administrations, as orientation kits, as part of the training, she said.

A scheme called Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC), has been approved under which an online cyber-crime reporting portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in <http://www.cybercrime.gov.in/>) was launched last year to enable public to report complaints pertaining to child pornography/ child sexual abuse material, rape/gang rape imagery and/or sexually explicit content.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd