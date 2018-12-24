Smriti Irani in Amethi: Won’t leave any stone unturned for your development

On a day-long visit to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency Amethi Sunday, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani said she is not going to leave any stone unturned for the area’s development and its people would be given benefits of all of the state and central government’s welfare schemes.

Advertising

Invited as chief guest for a workshop organised by the Khadi and Gramodyog Aayog, Irani distributed free electric potter wheels to 100 potters and 500 bee-keeping boxes to farmers in Chhatoh block. This was in addition to the announcement of a potato chip factory and paper factory in the city of Salon.

Irani further announced that the Utthan Seva Sansthan would arrange for 20,000 senior citizens from Amethi to take part in the holy dip at this year’s Kumbh.

Explained BJP leaders now regulars at Cong home turf

“Potter families are now on a new path of development with the help of the Khadi Gramodyog. Those farmers got boxes for bee-keeping for the first time in their lives. The Khadi Gramodyog Vibhag has made six such arrangements which are historic for Amethi. For the first time, sponsored by the Khadi Gramodyog Vibhag, a world-renowned papad industry of Lijjat Papad came to do business in Chhatoh with the help of our sisters,” said Irani, adding that a factory to make paper using paddy leftovers in Chhatoh was made by the Khadi Gram Udyog.

She also announced a ‘Cricket Mahakumbh’ to be organised from the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee to that of Swami Vivekanand.