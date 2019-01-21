Smriti Irani says Gujarat textile sector got Rs 30,000 cr in Modi rule, report released by her shows de-growth

While Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that the textile sector in Gujarat received Rs 30,000 crore of investment the BJP came to power at the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a report released by her at the same event during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here showed that the state registered a “de-growth” or negative growth in several segments of the textile sector in the last five years, between 2012 and 2017.

The knowledge report titled, “Gujarat: The growing engine for textile and apparel manufacturing”, which was released by Smriti Irani at a conclave on textile sector, stated the the production of raw cotton in Gujarat declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.5 per cent — from 1,581 million kg in 2012-13.

The ASSOCHAM report, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, also stated that Gujarat’s fabric production in the last five years have registered a de-growth at a CAGR of -2 per cent.

“In the last five years, production of blended fabrics have registered a positive growth of 1 per cent, while 100 per cent non-cotton category have registered a de-growth of -9 percent,” it added.

Gujarat’s textile and apparel exports stood at USD 4.79 billion in 2014-15, registering a de-growth at a CAGR of -0.2 per cent from USD 4.81 billion in 2012-13. However, despite a -2 per cent de-growth in textile exports, the quantum of apparel exports clocked an impressive 35 per cent growth during the three-year period, the report added.

Similarly, the production of spun yarn in Gujarat’s textile industry declined at a rate of CAGR -0.5 percent — from 224 million kg in 2012-13 to 220 million kg in 2016-17. “Hundred per cent non-cotton yarn is the only category which is growing at a CAGR of 3 per cent, while cotton and blended yarn have registered a de-growth of -0.4 percent and -1.8 percent, respectively, during the same period,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, speaking at the textile conclave, Irani listed assistance provided by the central government to the textile sector in Gujarat in the last four and half years, benefiting over 2,100 units.

“There are some Gujarat specific commitments that we have made and some that we have implemented… Since 2014, for technology upgrade across the country, the Government of India dedicated over Rs 7,286 crore of which Rs 1,855 came specifically to Gujarat, benefiting over 2,100 units.”

“Close to Rs 30,000 crore of investments have flowed to Gujarat, post the subsidies given by the Government of India. Gujarat politically has seen those days when there was a struggle between the Centre and the state so that the aspirations of Gujaratis are not disrespected. When I was given the charge of the ministry, I did look at the numbers of pre and post 2014. I am happy to say, before 2014, though Gujarat was given only 9 textile parks sanctioned by the then government, we have sanctioned 17 textile parks worth Rs 5,614 crore of which six are already completed.”